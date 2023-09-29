South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Fryer Tuck, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37-39 Glenburn Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 710 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 622 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.