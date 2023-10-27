South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Jasmine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 85 (12%) require improvement.