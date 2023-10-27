Register
South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Jasmine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 20 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 85 (12%) require improvement.