South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Forsyth Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 71 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 736 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 639 (87%) have pass ratings and 97 (13%) require improvement.