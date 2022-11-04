South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
So Juicy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4a Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 736 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 640 (87%) have pass ratings and 96 (13%) require improvement.