South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Kokki, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit B, 21 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 721 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 624 (87%) have pass ratings and 97 (13%) require improvement.