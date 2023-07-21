Register
South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pietruccio's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30 Campbell Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on June 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 710 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 624 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.