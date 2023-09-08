South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
House of Shah, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 137 Quarry Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.