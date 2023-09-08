Register
BREAKING
‘National Incident’ reported in Glasgow Airport as Police search
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison

South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

House of Shah, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 137 Quarry Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.