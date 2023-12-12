South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Entourage Effect, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 St Leonard Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 701 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 617 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.