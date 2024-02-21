Register
BREAKING

South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Horizons Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Council Buildings 15th Floor, Almada Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on January 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 697 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.