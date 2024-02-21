South Lanarkshire restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Horizons Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Council Buildings 15th Floor, Almada Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on January 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 697 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.