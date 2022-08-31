South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Cafe Gelato, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 270 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 750 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 647 (86%) have pass ratings and 103 (14%) require improvement.