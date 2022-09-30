South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Healthy and Active in East Kilbride, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Olympia Arcade, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 737 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 633 (86%) have pass ratings and 104 (14%) require improvement.