South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
Raja Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 High Street, Carluke was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 727 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 632 (87%) have pass ratings and 95 (13%) require improvement.