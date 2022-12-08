South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Pizza A La Carte, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19 Hareleeshill Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 727 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 627 (86%) have pass ratings and 100 (14%) require improvement.