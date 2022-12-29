South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
Coulotte Steakhouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 719 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 619 (86%) have pass ratings and 100 (14%) require improvement.