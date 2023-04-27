South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
The Kurry Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 78-80 Brandon Street, Hamilton was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 613 (86%) have pass ratings and 96 (14%) require improvement.