South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Yee Hong Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5-8 Kemp Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 705 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 615 (87%) have pass ratings and 90 (13%) require improvement.