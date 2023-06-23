South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Sahara, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Market Place, Carluke, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on May 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 705 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 616 (87%) have pass ratings and 89 (13%) require improvement.