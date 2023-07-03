South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
The Regent Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18 Regent Way, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on June 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 706 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 619 (88%) have pass ratings and 87 (12%) require improvement.