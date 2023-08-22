Register
South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

Elles Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Birdsfield Court, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on July 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.