South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Little People, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 29[C] High Street, Lanark was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 714 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 625 (88%) have pass ratings and 89 (12%) require improvement.