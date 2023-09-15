South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Asia Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 713 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 626 (88%) have pass ratings and 87 (12%) require improvement.