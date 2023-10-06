South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Taj Mahal, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 High Street, Lanark was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 705 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 618 (88%) have pass ratings and 87 (12%) require improvement.