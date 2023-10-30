South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Jade Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18-20 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 701 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.