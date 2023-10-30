South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Jade Palace, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18-20 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 701 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 615 (88%) have pass ratings and 86 (12%) require improvement.