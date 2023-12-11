South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Bombay Cottage, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Lower Auchingramont Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 617 (88%) have pass ratings and 83 (12%) require improvement.