South Lanarkshire restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Caffe Romana, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Princes Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 697 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 612 (88%) have pass ratings and 85 (12%) require improvement.