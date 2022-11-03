South Lanarkshire takeaway awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
Madras Cottage Blantyre, a takeaway at 2 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 175 takeaways with ratings, 129 (74%) have pass ratings and 46 (26%) require improvement.