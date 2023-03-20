South Lanarkshire takeaway awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
Pepe's, a takeaway at 2b Mill Road, Hamilton was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 161 takeaways with ratings, 121 (75%) have pass ratings and 40 (25%) require improvement.