South Lanarkshire takeaway awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.

Pepe's, a takeaway at 2b Mill Road, Hamilton was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 161 takeaways with ratings, 121 (75%) have pass ratings and 40 (25%) require improvement.