South Lanarkshire takeaway awarded new "pass" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "pass" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
Cookiez 'N' Creamz East Kilbride, a takeaway at Unit B, 4 Rennie Place, College Milton Indest East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 200 takeaways with ratings, 158 (79%) have pass ratings and 42 (21%) require improvement.