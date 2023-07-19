South Lanarkshire takeaway given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 224 Silvertonhill Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 176 takeaways with ratings, 139 (79%) have pass ratings and 37 (21%) require improvement.