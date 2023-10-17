South Lanarkshire takeaway given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 224 Silvertonhill Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 188 takeaways with ratings, 149 (79%) have pass ratings and 39 (21%) require improvement.