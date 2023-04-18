South Lanarkshire takeaway handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 224 Silvertonhill Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on March 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 125 (76%) have pass ratings and 40 (24%) require improvement.