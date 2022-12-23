South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Chillies, a takeaway at 121 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 126 (77%) have pass ratings and 38 (23%) require improvement.