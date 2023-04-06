South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Corner Chippy, a takeaway at 4 Keith Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 125 (76%) have pass ratings and 39 (24%) require improvement.