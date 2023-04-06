Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Corner Chippy, a takeaway at 4 Keith Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 164 takeaways with ratings, 125 (76%) have pass ratings and 39 (24%) require improvement.