South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Hank Marvin, a takeaway at 17 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 127 (77%) have pass ratings and 38 (23%) require improvement.