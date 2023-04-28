Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Hank Marvin, a takeaway at 17 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 165 takeaways with ratings, 127 (77%) have pass ratings and 38 (23%) require improvement.