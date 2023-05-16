Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Wok This Way, a takeaway at 19 St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 168 takeaways with ratings, 131 (78%) have pass ratings and 37 (22%) require improvement.