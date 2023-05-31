South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
Curry Mahal & Sweet Enough, a takeaway at 21 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 132 (78%) have pass ratings and 37 (22%) require improvement.