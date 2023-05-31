Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Curry Mahal & Sweet Enough, a takeaway at 21 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 169 takeaways with ratings, 132 (78%) have pass ratings and 37 (22%) require improvement.