South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Kurry Kingdom, a takeaway at 5 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 170 takeaways with ratings, 132 (78%) have pass ratings and 38 (22%) require improvement.

