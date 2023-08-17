Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Shanghai, a takeaway at 253 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 177 takeaways with ratings, 142 (80%) have pass ratings and 35 (20%) require improvement.