South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Shanghai, a takeaway at 253 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 177 takeaways with ratings, 142 (80%) have pass ratings and 35 (20%) require improvement.