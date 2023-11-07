South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Chilli Wok, a takeaway at 8 Auchenlarie Drive, Rutherglen, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 187 takeaways with ratings, 149 (80%) have pass ratings and 38 (20%) require improvement.