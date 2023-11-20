South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 4 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 188 takeaways with ratings, 148 (79%) have pass ratings and 40 (21%) require improvement.