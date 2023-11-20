Register
South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Roland Fillings, a takeaway at 4 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 188 takeaways with ratings, 148 (79%) have pass ratings and 40 (21%) require improvement.