South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Yummi Tummi, a takeaway at 8c Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 188 takeaways with ratings, 149 (79%) have pass ratings and 39 (21%) require improvement.