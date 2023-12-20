South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
What's the Scoop, a takeaway at 13a Station Road, Law, Carluke was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 194 takeaways with ratings, 153 (79%) have pass ratings and 41 (21%) require improvement.