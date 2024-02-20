South Lanarkshire takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
New Village Spice, a takeaway at 67 Swisscot Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on January 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 203 takeaways with ratings, 157 (77%) have pass ratings and 46 (23%) require improvement.