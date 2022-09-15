Three more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,159 people had died in the area by September 4 (Sunday) – up from 1,156 the week before.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Most Popular
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.
The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.