Two more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in South Lanarkshire.

A total of 929 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 23 (Monday) – up from 927 on Thursday.

They were among 12,319 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.