Two more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in South Lanarkshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 5:21 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest four-day period in South Lanarkshire.

A total of 929 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 23 (Monday) – up from 927 on Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

They were among 12,319 deaths recorded across Scotland.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

    Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

    Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.