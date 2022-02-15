Valentine’s Day fun for all the family at Silverburn

Cinderella will appear for one day only on Monday (February 14) at the Fun Street interactive soft-play centre, with four performances throughout the day, beginning at 10am.

Families will also enjoy a buffet banquet and access to the soft play, toddler play and role play houses, while kids can meet and take photos with the Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming and Cinderella herself.

Fun Street owner Dr Usman Qureshi said: “It’s sad that Valentine’s Day usually leaves children out – so we want to change that by offering wholesome family fun.

“Any parent will know how much kids love soft play. It’s a place to have creative fun and explore play-based-learning.

“We want Cinderella to provide a much-needed fun experience for families after missing out on such special family moments during the pandemic restrictions.”