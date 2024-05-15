32p Homemade Pesticide for Plants
Ingredients:
1 garlic bulb: £0.30
1 teaspoon mild liquid soap: £0.02
2 cups of water: Free
Instructions:
-
Prepare the Garlic: Peel a garlic bulb and blend the cloves with 1 cup of water until smooth.
-
Strain the Mixture: Use a fine mesh strainer to remove solid pieces.
-
Add Soap: Mix in 1 teaspoon of mild liquid soap.
-
Dilute and Use: Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and add another cup of water. Shake well.
Application: Spray on plant leaves and stems in the early morning or late afternoon. Reapply every few days or after rain.
Expert Tips:
According to the Drainage Channel expert: "Garlic has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it an effective deterrent against common garden pests." They also recommend testing the spray on a small area first to ensure it doesn't harm the plant.
This garlic-based pesticide is an excellent way to keep your garden healthy and pest-free without resorting to harsh chemicals.
By following this simple recipe, gardeners can effectively protect their plants while keeping costs low and avoiding harmful chemicals. Happy gardening!