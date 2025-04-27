Miss Scotland completes Kiltwalk journey with emotional reunion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten days before she heads off to represent Scotland at the Miss World final in Telangana, India, Miss Scotland Amy Scott has completed the Glasgow Kiltwalk, walking an incredible 14 miles in support of Revive MS Support – a charity close to her heart.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And waiting to meet her at the finish line was her cousin Rhyiza, who lives with multiple sclerosis and who inspired Amy to take on the challenge.

Amy led the Kiltwalk’s 1am start before setting out on the 14-mile Big Stroll, raising vital awareness and funds for Revive MS Support, which provides physical, emotional, financial and social support to people affected by MS across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing the challenge, Amy said: "Every step of those 14 miles was worth it to see Rhyiza waiting for me at the finish line.

Miss Scotland, excited to raise awareness of MS and funds for Revive MS Support

"MS affects every part of a person’s life, and I’ve seen first-hand how important it is to have access to life-changing support like Revive MS Support provides. That’s why I took on the Kiltwalk this year - to help make sure more people living with MS can get the support they need. I’m so proud to have walked for such an amazing cause."

The Kiltwalk, one of Scotland’s largest fundraising events, saw thousands of walkers come together to raise money for causes close to their hearts, with every penny raised going directly to the charities.

You can support Amy’s Just Giving Page here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-scott-1