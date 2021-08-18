New Paintings by Douglas Davies at Biggar Museum

Douglas Davies will present an exhibition of recent paintings at the museum from Saturday, August 21.

For Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum is delighted to announce that it has secured the artist for its next exhibition.

Opening on Saturday, August 21, New Paintings by Douglas Davies will be on display until Sunday, September 12 – admission free.

Sharon Bradley, a museum trust director, said: “We’re delighted that Douglas agreed to hold an exhibition here with us.

"It gives people across Clydesdale the opportunity to view works that are normally only exhibited in larger galleries in the UK and overseas.

"Instead of having to travel far and wide, they will now be able to be see Douglas’s work at the museum in Biggar.”

Born in Edinburgh, Douglas has lived in the Scottish Borders for over 40 years and has found constant inspiration in the views from his doorstep.

The changing skies, challenging shapes and the all-important quality of light, from dawn till dusk, throughout the season are all evident in his work.

As well as scenes from the borders, Douglas frequently visits Catalonia, north Spain and south west France to stimulate his senses, encouraging sketch book action in a vineyard, olive grove or the brilliant blue Mediterranean.

From these sketches, Douglas creates many of his incredible paintings – and some of these sketchbooks will be on display as part of the exhibition.

Sharon added: “Given the changes in Covid-19 guidelines, the museum is now back to normal opening hours.

"We’re also hoping to stage some evening talks with the artist around the exhibition. Please watch out for these events on the museum’s renewed website (www.biggarmuseumtrust.co.uk) or Facebook page.”

Douglas is a Graduate of Edinburgh College of Art and was a lecturer at Glasgow School of Art before becoming a full time painter in 2000, when he was elected to be a member of the Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour (RSW). Further information and gallery images can be found at www.douglasdaviesrsw.co.uk.