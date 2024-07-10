Australia's award winning singer-songwriter Ernest Aines and Camille Trail UK tour

The Glad Cafe - Ernest Aines and Camille Trail

Don't miss the chance to see two of Australia’s brightest stars in contemporary & indie folk music as they team up for an unforgettable double-bill tour across the UK!

Ernest Aines, Australian Folk Artist of the Year 2023 (nominee), is an award-winning singer-songwriter whose music draws comparisons to Ray LaMontagne, Bon Iver, Jeff Buckley, and Nick Drake. His debut album "Spiral Bound" has been hailed for its “exceptional lyricism” and “instrumental genius,” with Rhythms Magazine describing it as “universal, borderless, and timeless.” Ernest has performed on renowned stages, including the Folk Alliance International and The Library of Congress, where his performances left lasting impressions. His recent UK tour saw sold-out shows and rave reviews, with AmericanaUK praising his delicate balance between introspection and exuberance.

Camille Trail is carving a path as one of Australia’s most respected indie-folk artists. Fresh from her showcase at Ireland’s ‘Your Roots Are Showing’ conference, Camille's unique blend of folk, blues, and gospel continues to gain critical acclaim. Her debut album, ‘River of Sins,’ produced by Shane Nicholson, was praised by Andrew McMillen of "The Australian" newspaper who announced her as “one of the nation’s most striking new voices.” Stuart Coupe adds, “Trail is something special – very special... her voice is sublime.”

See you at this double bill as Ernest Aines and Camille Trail bring their music to The Glad Cafe, Glasgow on Tuesday, July 30, 7:30pm.

Australian Singer Songwriter, Ernest Aines

Tickaets are £15 / £13 Entry Requirements: Over 18s only

Experience their acclaimed live performances and see why they are two of the most respected artists in contemporary folk music.